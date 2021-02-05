Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,786,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 258,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

In other Creatd news, Director Mark Richard Patterson bought 17,986 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $70,684.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,686 shares of company stock valued at $346,945. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Creatd at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

