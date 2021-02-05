Creative Planning Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

