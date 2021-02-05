Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.