Creative Planning Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $95.94.

