Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

