Credit Suisse Group Lowers Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $15.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

