Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $285.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Lennox International stock opened at $272.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.36. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

