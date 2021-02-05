Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

CS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

