Credit Suisse Group Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $131.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

AGCO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,968 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,633 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

