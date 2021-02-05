Credit Suisse Group Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $175.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

HSY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.25. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

