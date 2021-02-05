Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Sells $178,399.20 in Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CREE opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.