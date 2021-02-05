Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.72.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Insiders have bought a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

