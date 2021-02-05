Critical Analysis: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Globant alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globant and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 5 5 0 2.50 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $173.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.20%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 11.90 $54.01 million $1.76 120.17 WISeKey International $22.65 million 4.14 $8.19 million ($3.20) -2.19

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. WISeKey International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats WISeKey International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.