Critical Review: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and Pinnacle Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Pinnacle Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.28 $26.69 million $3.87 17.96 Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 2.02 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% Pinnacle Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank First beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, night drop, safe deposit boxes, notary, and telephone and online banking services. It operates in Campbell County, Bedford County, the town of Altavista, the town of Amherst, the village of Rustburg and the city of Lynchburg, and the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

