CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $198.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

