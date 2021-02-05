CSFB Cuts Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$15.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock opened at C$13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.65.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1090161 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

