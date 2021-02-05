CSFB Lowers Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.10.

EDV opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.55. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

