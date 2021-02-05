Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Cullinan Management alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Cullinan Management Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.