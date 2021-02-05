(CUM.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.99 million for the quarter.

