Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 40,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

