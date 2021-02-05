CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.95. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 34,701 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.