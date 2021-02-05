Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $817,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

