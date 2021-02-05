Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

