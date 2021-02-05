Cwm LLC Purchases 210 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 224,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $80.28 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.

