Cwm LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

