Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

