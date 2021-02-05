Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

