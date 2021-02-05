DA Davidson Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

DT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 15,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,882. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after purchasing an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

