DA Davidson Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in KBR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $21,716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its position in KBR by 62.1% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 652,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

