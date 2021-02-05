Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.59 ($71.28).

DAI stock opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.88. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,226.21.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

