Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daimler in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

