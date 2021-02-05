Daimler’s (DDAIF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 463.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

