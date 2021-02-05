Daniel L. Johnson Acquires 1,080 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 127,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fastenal by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

