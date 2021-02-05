Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 2,612,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,952,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

DARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.