David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DECK opened at $316.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.56.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.