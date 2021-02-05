Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.