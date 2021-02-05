DAVIDsTEA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

DTEA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.35. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

