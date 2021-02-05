Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Shares Up 91.8%

Shares of Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) traded up 91.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

