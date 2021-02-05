Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 250 target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 212.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

