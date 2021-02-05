Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -342.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

