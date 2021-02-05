Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Shares of DB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

