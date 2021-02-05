Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPSGY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.