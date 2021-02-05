Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.90 ($29.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

DTE stock opened at €15.30 ($17.99) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

