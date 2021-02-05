DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

