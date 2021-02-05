Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $681.26 million, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

