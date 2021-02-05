Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 97082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $13,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.