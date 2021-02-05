DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $638,754.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $638,754.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00313606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003470 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $855.45 or 0.02199985 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

