Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $541.22

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $541.22 and traded as high as $579.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 30,631 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £280.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 541.22.

Dignity plc (DTY.L) Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

