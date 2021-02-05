Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at $27,634,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock worth $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

