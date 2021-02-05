Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.06

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 51163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

